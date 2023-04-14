Peter O. Mason

Peter O. Mason, age 48, of Englewood, Florida passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023. Pete was born in Morristown, NJ to the late Burton and Geri Mason. He attended Venice High School, where he developed lifelong friendships and met his high school sweetheart, Tracy. In 1997, after graduating from Florida State University, Peter and Tracy were married and returned to Englewood, Florida.

Peter was a devoted husband and father. He prioritized his family and was very proud of his three children Matthew, Peyton and Annsley. He enjoyed spending family time supporting his children in their academic and extra-curricular activities. The family has many fond memories of spending time together cheering on the Noles, Bucs, Lightning and Rays, listening to what some may consider an eclectic mix of music, spending days at the beach, on the boat or simply surrounding themselves with loved ones in their home.


   
Load entries