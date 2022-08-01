Dr. Peter Stayer New passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022, at the age of 86.

Peter retired to Punta Gorda Isles with his wife Elizabeth Gayle in 1999, and kept busy racing his S2 7.9 sailboat which he kept on a lift in front of his house, playing tennis at the Isles Yacht Club across the cove as well as captaining a team at the Peace River senior men's tennis league. While in Florida, he continued his medical career with the Veterans Administration.

Load entries