Dr. Peter Stayer New passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022, at the age of 86.
Peter retired to Punta Gorda Isles with his wife Elizabeth Gayle in 1999, and kept busy racing his S2 7.9 sailboat which he kept on a lift in front of his house, playing tennis at the Isles Yacht Club across the cove as well as captaining a team at the Peace River senior men's tennis league. While in Florida, he continued his medical career with the Veterans Administration.
Born in Macon, Ga., on February 23, 1936, Peter spent most of his childhood in Tampa and attending George School in Newtown, Pennsylvania (class of 1953). He graduated from Amherst College class of 1957 and Cornell Medical College in New York, and completed post-graduate work at Vanderbilt University, ending in Gloucester, Massachusetts and starting the Cape Ann Medical Center.
His great passion was being a racing sailor at Eastern Point Yacht Club for numerous years, competing in several regional and national championships. He also played in the YMCA men's basketball league and the Gloucester adult basketball league. Peter and Gayle married in Gloucester in 1981 and remained side-by-side for the rest of his life.
In addition to his love of sports and outgoing nature, Peter was known for his knowledge of medicine, his dancing, and his charm and wit. He was extraordinarily fond of puns and plays on words, deeply enjoying Pogo comics among others.
Peter was predeceased by his mother, Elizabeth Shires Stayer and father Frederick Winburn New, his stepfather Dr. Aaron E. Margulis, and stepfather Dr. Irvin E. Hendryson, his youngest son, Patrick Buckingham New of Santa Fe, N.M. (d. 2011), and numerous beloved dogs and cats. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Elizabeth Gayle (Stickney), sister Elizabeth Weld Nolan of San Francisco, Calif., his children Bob New of Swanville, Maine, William Edwin New of Tuckahoe, N.Y., and Christian Veator of Apex, N.C., grandchildren Harrison, Emmeline, Alexander, Sanibel, Jasper, Cassidy, Emily and Kylie, and numerous nieces and nephews.
