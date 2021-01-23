Peter Stephen Lyublanovits
Peter Stephen Lyublanovits, 70, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away Jan. 8, 2021. He was born Oct. 4, 1950, in Ft. Riley, Kansas, to Frank and Johanna Lyublanovits. Peter graduated Seminole High School in St. Petersburg, Florida, took x-ray technician training at Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater, Florida, and received his bachelor’s degree at Ottawa University.
Peter moved to Punta Gorda, Florida, in 1972 with his wife, Kathy, to begin a career in radiology. He worked at Medical Center Hospital in Punta Gorda and SW Florida Regional Imaging. When something new in radiology technology came out (ultrasound, cat scan and MRI) he was the first to learn. At that time there were no classes, Peter learned from the reps. He retired after having a kidney transplant and his right foot amputated.
Peter was co-founder of Korean Martial Arts Academy. He earned a 4th degree black belt in Taekwondo and Aikido with Master Bennett a 6th degree black belt. He loved fishing and boating with his friends and family especially at the Fish Shack in Bull Bay.
Peter is greatly missed by his wife of 48 years, Kathy; daughters, Tina Ann and Toni Lynn Lyublanovits both of Port Charlotte, Florida; brothers, Paul (Linda) Lyublanovits of Seminole, Florida, and Michael (Deborah) Lyublanovits of Ozello, Florida; and many nieces and nephews which he truly loved.
By his wish, there will be no services but his ashes will be taken to his beloved Fish Shack at a later date. Memorial donations can be given in Peter’s memory to the Kidney Foundation: www.kidney.org/donation.
Arrangements are with National Cremation Society of Port Charlotte, Florida.
