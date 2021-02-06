Phillip F. Marchese
Phillip F. Marchese, 97, of Port Charlotte, Florida, formerly of Harmarville, Pennsylvania, passed away Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at home with his family by his side. Phillip was a World War II veteran, having served in the Army Air Corp as a staff sergeant working on aircraft as an electrical specialist. He worked for Consol Energy under UMWA in Harmarville, Pennsylvania, as maintenance supervisor until his retirement. Phillip’s hobbies included playing bocce, golfing and fishing.
He is survived by his second wife, Willadene; daughter, Sharol (Arnold) Prinkey of Plum Boro, Pennsylvania; son, Gary (Sherri) of Port Charlotte, Florida; grandson, Aaron Prinkey; granddaughters, Amber Prinkey and Melissa Zemney; seven great-grandchildren; and brother, Ben of San Lorenzo, California.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Josephine; grandson, Phillip “PJ;” mother, Philomena; father, Thomas; six brothers; and two sisters.
The family asks in lieu of flowers that donations can be made to dementia research or Tidewell Hospice Inc. A Celebration of Life to be planned for a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.