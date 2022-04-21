Philomene Ulna Laventure, 89, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, N.Y.
Philomene was born to Andiana Pierre & Masillion Aristide on a beautiful Monday, May 23, 1932, in Cap-Haitien, Haiti. At a young age her father passed away and she was raised by her mother and godmother/aunt whom enforced education. Philomene completed all her studies and pre courses for nursing school. Not having the money for tuition, she then traveled to the Bahamas after she gave birth to 4 children. John, whom passed away in her arms after birth; she then gave birth to Mytha, Nadia and Marie Carmel. Philomene worked with a doctor at a clinic.
While she worked, she sent money to Haiti and requested education would be a priority. From the Bahamas, Philomene traveled to the United States where she married her childhood Sweetheart, Joseph Laventure and shortly after gave birth to Chantal. Philomene worked 31 years at Francis Schervier Home and hospital in Bronx, N.Y.. She was very involved in attending baptisms, communions, graduation, weddings and funerals. Philomene traveled the world and made friends all over the world after working 31 years.
She was a member of Charismatic Catholic Rosary at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. She retired and moved to Port Charlotte and created a new beginning and a new family that she adopted. Philomene loved all her friends and family and will forever be missed by all.
Survivors include her brother and sister, five children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews and a community of friends.
Visitation will be held 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, April 22, 2022 at Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, April 23, 2022, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Port Charlotte. Entombment will follow to Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte, FL.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.