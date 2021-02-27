Phylis Maxine Lehner

Phylis Maxine Lehner, 79, of North Port, Florida, passed away Dec. 17, 2020, in North Port, Florida. She was born June 25, 1941, to Robert F. Mach and Gertrude E. Mach (Haase) in St. Joseph, Michigan. Phylis was employed for greater than 40 years with three different companies in the telecommunications industry. She participated in and/or led activities with churches, homeowners’ associations, women’s guilds, boating clubs and other organizations during her lifetime.

Phylis will be remembered by her sister, Priscilla Riedel of St. Joseph, Michigan; sister-in-law, Carolyn Mach of Battle Creek, Michigan; six stepchildren, Dave (Saralynn) Lehner of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Becky (Guy [late]) Benjamin of Niles, Michigan, Gary (Bonnie) Lehner of Richwood, Texas, Chris (Christina) Lehner of Camarillo, California, John (Jenny) Lehner of St. Joseph, Michigan and Annette Lehner of Kissimmee; nieces, including Debbie (Joe) Worden of Battle Creek, Michigan and Danielle (Tony) Riegel of St. Joseph, Michigan; and nephews, including Bill (Vicky) Mach of Naples, Florida. She was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Joseph J. Lehner; her parents; and her brother, George Mach.

Service: A gravesite memorial will be held at 2 p.m. on March 9, 2021, at Lakeside Lutheran Church, Venice.

Arrangements by Farley Funeral Home, North Port, Florida.

Load entries