Phylis Maxine Lehner
Phylis Maxine Lehner, 79, of North Port, Florida, passed away Dec. 17, 2020, in North Port, Florida. She was born June 25, 1941, to Robert F. Mach and Gertrude E. Mach (Haase) in St. Joseph, Michigan. Phylis was employed for greater than 40 years with three different companies in the telecommunications industry. She participated in and/or led activities with churches, homeowners’ associations, women’s guilds, boating clubs and other organizations during her lifetime.
Phylis will be remembered by her sister, Priscilla Riedel of St. Joseph, Michigan; sister-in-law, Carolyn Mach of Battle Creek, Michigan; six stepchildren, Dave (Saralynn) Lehner of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Becky (Guy [late]) Benjamin of Niles, Michigan, Gary (Bonnie) Lehner of Richwood, Texas, Chris (Christina) Lehner of Camarillo, California, John (Jenny) Lehner of St. Joseph, Michigan and Annette Lehner of Kissimmee; nieces, including Debbie (Joe) Worden of Battle Creek, Michigan and Danielle (Tony) Riegel of St. Joseph, Michigan; and nephews, including Bill (Vicky) Mach of Naples, Florida. She was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Joseph J. Lehner; her parents; and her brother, George Mach.
Service: A gravesite memorial will be held at 2 p.m. on March 9, 2021, at Lakeside Lutheran Church, Venice.
Arrangements by Farley Funeral Home, North Port, Florida.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.