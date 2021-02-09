Phyllis A. Fouse
Phyllis A. Fouse (nee Norman) of North Port, Florida, passed away Feb. 2, 2021. Born in Richwood, West Virginia, to Alfred and Pauline Norman on Jan. 1, 1933.
Phyllis graduated from Akron, Ohio Central High School in 1951: retiring in 1998, from Summit County Board of Education Administrative Office, moving to North Port, Florida in 2001.
Phyllis was an active and involved member of Trinity Methodist Church. She volunteered and served in many capacities over the years; Chairperson of the prayer chain ministry; member board of the trustees; participant in two weekly Bible studies.
Survivors include son, William Eric Fouse of Toledo, Ohio, daughter, Diana Minnick of Akron, Ohio, three grandsons James Minnick, Michael Minnick, and Kyle Minnick. One great-grandson Ethan Wiley, all from Akron, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents to and two brothers, Richard and Bill Norman, and husband Robert Elston.
Services will be Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Unity Methodist Church, 4285 Wesley Lane, North Port Florida.
In lieu of flowers her children request memorials donations to Ohio Special Olympics or Trinity Methodist Church.
