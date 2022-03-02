Phyllis A. Gross passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.
Phyllis was born March 19, 1949, to parents Clifford and Martha Terry in Islip, N.Y. Growing up in Patchogue, N.Y., she spent her days at the beach where she developed a love of boating, swimming, and crabbing. She met the love of her life Eugene when she was still in high school. After they married in 1967, they were stationed for a short time in Alaska. It wasn't long before they decided they wanted to raise their own family there, moving back in 1986. Together they had four children. Jennifer Gross, Alison (Steve) Marszalek, Suzanne Gross, and Christopher Gross-Elliot. While raising her children she also worked in daycare and as an admin assistant. Phyllis and Gene shared a love for classic cars and traveling. Whether they were on a cruise or just taking a drive she was happy as long as he was by her side.
Phyllis was blessed with three grandchildren, Mercedes Selig, Stanley (Justice) Marszalek, and Rebel Shelley-Gross as well as two great-grandchildren Acantha Selig and Amila Marszalek. She absolutely adored all of her grandchildren and look forward to their visits.
Phyllis and Gene decided to retire in Florida where she loved sitting on the beach and watching the beautiful sunsets. She enjoyed spending her days sitting in her yard watching all the birds, squirrels, and raccoons run around. She loved to read and watch a variety of movies as well.
We will forever love you and cherish our memories, Phyllis. Love, the family
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.