Phyllis Elaine Thomas passed away in Punta Gorda, Fla., on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. She was born in Linton, Ind., on May 24, 1929, the daughter of Dorothy Wells and Ellis Plew.
She and her husband David moved to Punta Gorda in 1987 from the San Francisco bay area. Phyllis was a devoted and beloved wife and mother. She enjoyed traveling and was fascinated by genealogy (having mapped the family tree). She attended Indiana University and was employed by Crane Ammunitions Depot in Crane, Indiana and GMAC in Indianapolis, Indiana. Phyllis had fond memories of life in Hawaii where the U.S Navy deployed her husband shortly after their marriage.
She is preceded in death by Dorothy and Ellis (parents), David (husband) and Timothy (son). She is survived by her son, Gregory Thomas (Plano, Texas) and sisters Linda Richter (Greenwood, Ind.) and Peggy Silverman (Kula, Hawaii). She is also survived by three grandchildren (Alexander, Ashley and Jeremy) and four great-grandchildren (Alexander Jr, Kaylin, Charlie and Cayden).
Phyllis was a past member of the Saint Andrews South Golf Club and the Isles Yacht Club and a member of the Burnt Store Presbyterian Church.
There will be no service at this time, but there will be a celebration of her life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Michael Fox Foundation, Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10164-4777 (www.michaeljfox.org).
