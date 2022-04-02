Rachel Naomi Weishuhn, 101, of Port Charlotte, Fla., died peacefully on Sunday, March 27, 2022 in Cape Coral, Fla.
Rachel was born March 10, 1921 in Odon, Ind., to the late Oliver and Lola (Sears) Humerickhouse. She grew up on a farm near Turner, Michigan and lived in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Brazil, Indiana and Cape Girardeau, Missouri before moving to Port Charlotte in 1989. She attended Old Turner School, Valedictorian of Omer High School, Arenac County Normal, and Kent State University.
During her life she was an elementary school teacher and a sales business secretary. She was a member of the Port Charlotte United Methodist Church and was active for many years in United Methodist Women. Rachel was a porcelain artist, avid golfer, writer, a great story teller, a seamstress and a world-class pie maker. During her long life she traveled the world for business and pleasure.
Survived by her loving family, daughters, Meg Watson and April (Willie) Bodemann; and a son, Reg Weishuhn; four grandchildren, six great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Russell Weishuhn who died in 1999.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at the Port Charlotte United Methodist Church, 21075 Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte, Florida 33952.
Graveside services and interment will be held later at Richland Township Cemetery, Prescott, Michigan.
