Ray B. Thurston, 91, of Englewood, Fla., and formally of Mentor, Ohio, passed away after a long illness on Friday, September 16, 2022.He is survived by his daughter Dorri (William) McDonald and son Chris Thurston.Ray was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Phyllis Thurston.Ray was a retired principal from the Mentor, Ohio, School system. He was an avid golfer, a proud member of the United States Navy and a famous master woodcarver.Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at https://www.alz.org/get-involved-now/donate; or by mail at Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
