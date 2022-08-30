Raymond Anthony Jasica passed away Friday, August 19, 2022, at Fawcett Memorial Hospital Port Charlotte under hospice care after suffering a debilitating stroke and lengthy battle with dementia and a short bout of Covid 19.

Ray was born February 7, 1931 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Anthony George Jasica and Jean Anastasia Pierowski Jasica. He was the middle child of five, John, Irene, Dorothy and Ronald (all deceased). After high school he was an assistant service manager for Liquid Carbonics in Chicago and served in the US Navy Reserves for 4 years. He pursued a career in military aviation by joining the Naval Flight Training Program in Pensacola, FL & Corpus Christi, TX 1952-1954). He earned his flight "Wings of Gold" in April 1954 and was commissioned 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps. He served in VMA and VMF (attack & fighter) squadrons flying the F9F-5 Panther, one of the Navy's first successful carrier-based jet fighters, AD-6 Sky Raider and FJ Fury. He earned his carrier qualification on the USS Monterrey in the SNJ Texan jet trainer. His aviation path took him to stations in South Korea, Florida, Japan, Okinawa, Florida (Flight Instructor). He transitioned to helicopters- North Carolina flying the UH-34 Delta, then served in Virginia, Hawaii and California (CO of Rag). Ray had 2 tours of duty in Vietnam as a Marine Aviator. He was an all encompassing combat HMM (mobility) helicopter pilot on the UH-34, primarily moving troops in and out of "Hot" combat zones and any other war needed duties (1966-1967). He completed 120 combat missions. He then transitioned to flying CH-46 helicopters & then UH-1 helicopters remaining on alert status training pilots to serve the rest of the war. He retired in June 1974 as Commander of Squadron HMT-301 after 24 years, 5 overseas tours, 13 moves & over 4,700 hours of flight time in 26 military aircraft. He was awarded the Meritorious Air Medal for meritorious service in Vietnam, Navy Commendation Medal with Combat V and 12 Air Medals & expert marksman. He continued to volunteer to serve our country for every following conflict. Ray was a graduate of Chapman University, BA(dual major) Psychology & History - Cum Laude & graduate school at USC (University of Southern California) Developmental Psychology

