Raymond Anthony Jasica passed away Friday, August 19, 2022, at Fawcett Memorial Hospital Port Charlotte under hospice care after suffering a debilitating stroke and lengthy battle with dementia and a short bout of Covid 19.
Ray was born February 7, 1931 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Anthony George Jasica and Jean Anastasia Pierowski Jasica. He was the middle child of five, John, Irene, Dorothy and Ronald (all deceased). After high school he was an assistant service manager for Liquid Carbonics in Chicago and served in the US Navy Reserves for 4 years. He pursued a career in military aviation by joining the Naval Flight Training Program in Pensacola, FL & Corpus Christi, TX 1952-1954). He earned his flight "Wings of Gold" in April 1954 and was commissioned 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps. He served in VMA and VMF (attack & fighter) squadrons flying the F9F-5 Panther, one of the Navy's first successful carrier-based jet fighters, AD-6 Sky Raider and FJ Fury. He earned his carrier qualification on the USS Monterrey in the SNJ Texan jet trainer. His aviation path took him to stations in South Korea, Florida, Japan, Okinawa, Florida (Flight Instructor). He transitioned to helicopters- North Carolina flying the UH-34 Delta, then served in Virginia, Hawaii and California (CO of Rag). Ray had 2 tours of duty in Vietnam as a Marine Aviator. He was an all encompassing combat HMM (mobility) helicopter pilot on the UH-34, primarily moving troops in and out of "Hot" combat zones and any other war needed duties (1966-1967). He completed 120 combat missions. He then transitioned to flying CH-46 helicopters & then UH-1 helicopters remaining on alert status training pilots to serve the rest of the war. He retired in June 1974 as Commander of Squadron HMT-301 after 24 years, 5 overseas tours, 13 moves & over 4,700 hours of flight time in 26 military aircraft. He was awarded the Meritorious Air Medal for meritorious service in Vietnam, Navy Commendation Medal with Combat V and 12 Air Medals & expert marksman. He continued to volunteer to serve our country for every following conflict. Ray was a graduate of Chapman University, BA(dual major) Psychology & History - Cum Laude & graduate school at USC (University of Southern California) Developmental Psychology
1979-1994 Ray's civilian career: Assistant Vice President & branch manager with Savings of America. 1983 he oversaw the building & opening of the branch in Port Charlotte, FL. He always had a passion to serve! His community service included: President - Charlotte County Retired Officers Association, Chairman New Teacher's Picnic, Chairman School Advisory Committee Charlotte High School, Top Fund Raiser Leukemia Society Charlotte County, Schools' Liaison "Make Room for Kids," School Bond Committee, Charlotte County School Board Member - President, Vice-President Port Charlotte Cultural Center. Rotary Club Punta Gorda- President, Paul Harris Fellow (member over 30 years), Host exchange students- Japan, Germany, Switzerland, Finland, Chairman Rotary District Ambassadorial Scholarship Committee, Chairman Youth Services, founder of Charlotte High Career Breakfast & Charlotte High Invitational Track Meet(President's Award for creating Career Breakfast). president of Charlotte Harbor Rotary Club. Community: Licensed lay reader (Episcopal Diocese), Director Charlotte County YMCA, Vocational Advisory Committee - CHS, Association of Supervision & Curriculum Development,
Teacher-Charlotte County Adult Education; world affairs & current events, President: Charlotte County Community Education Endowment Fund, President of steering committee to secure funds from businesses & private sector, Mentor - 2nd grade & high school students, Phi Delta Kappa Education Person of the Year 1989-90, Habitat for Humanity: Board of Directors Charlotte County, Bicycle Rides to raise funds - Eagle Butte, SD, FL, 1996 Summer Olympic Torch Bearer for Charlotte County, Civic Advisory Council for Medical Center Hospital, Charlotte Behavorial Health Care: Board member (Award of Appreciation), Arts & Humanities Council, Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, Deacon Burnt Store Presbyterian. Member of: The Retired Officers' Association, Marine Corps Aviation Association, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Marine Corps League & Mensa. Hobbies: Ray was always challenging himself-cross country bicycling (rode across the USA), jogging (1 marathon), kayaking, scuba diving, wind -surfing, sailing, French, Arabic, private pilot license, painting, church choir, Indian Guides & Indian Princess & Anomilists Club. He enjoyed domestic and international travel too. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Hospice Community. He will be deeply missed by Joann, his wife of 61 years, son, Tony, daughter, Jana & husband David, granddaughters, Kyra, Caroline & Dara and numerous family members. He is free to fly among the clouds again!
Funeral service will be Friday, September 9, 2022 at 10 a.m. Burnt Store Presbyterian Church in Punta Gorda 11330 Burnt Store Road Punta Gorda, FL. Reception to follow in the narthex. 1:30 p.m., Military Taps and Honor Guard internment at Sarasota Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the name of Raymond Jasica to Hospice or Burnt Store Presbyterian Church Punta Gorda.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.