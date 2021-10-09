Raymond “DJ Rockin’ Ray” Paul Buck, Jr., 52, of North Port, Florida, formerly of Bayville, New Jersey, passed away Oct. 6, 2021. He was born on Nov. 16, 1968, in Long Branch, New Jersey, to his parents, Raymond Sr and Ruth Buck.
Ray served our country as a member of the United States Army. He was an E-4 Specialist and a heavy wheel vehicle mechanic. He last worked for United Rentals as a road technician mechanic. Ray was a karaoke DJ in New Jersey and Florida for over 15 years. He was an active member of a local Patriot group. Ray loved to fish, hunt and sing karaoke at the local pub. He loved God, his family, friends, his country and his freedom.
Ray is survived by his loving wife, Tina; sons, Michael, Tyler and Joseph; daughters, Danielle and Heather; grandchildren, Colton, Ryan and Gabriel; mother, Ruth; brothers, Robert and William; sister, Deborah; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Raymond Paul Buck Sr; paternal grandparents, Beulah and Leon; maternal grandparents. Ruth and Leonard.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Ray’s honor to the Florida Chapter of the ALS Association, www.als.org/Florida.
A public visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at Farley Funeral Home, 5900 S. Biscayne Drive, North Port. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Farley Funeral Home, North Port.
A committal service with the rendering of Military Honors by the United States Army will be held following the funeral service at 1:30 p.m. at Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota, Florida. Funeral arrangements by Farley Funeral Home, North Port, Florida.
