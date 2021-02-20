Raymond Hackley
Raymond (Ray) Hackley, 85, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away Feb. 15, 2021.
Ray was born June 16, 1935, in Urbana, Ohio, to the late Addison and Dorothy (Suddeth) Hackley. He was a Navy veteran who proudly enlisted to serve his country in 1953, and was honorable discharged in 1957. Ray enjoyed ballroom dancing with the love of his life, Lena, going out to eat, boating and fishing. He is survived by his children, Charlene (Tom) Langenfeld, Ray Hackley II, Janice (Craig) Brown, Jeanne Hackley Scalese, Susan Hackley, Karen (Larry) O’Neil and Rob (Lisa) Hackley; daughter-in-law, Jeanie Hackley; 16 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his siblings, Pauline, Erma, Fred, Allan, Richard and Steve. Ray was predeceased by his parents, Addison and Dorothy; his loving wife, Lena; son, Richard; siblings, Addison Jr, Gertrude, Charline, Robert, James and Ruth. He will be laid to rest at Sarasota National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cultural Center of Charlotte County, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte, FL 33952 to support “Fun with Music.”
Please visit www.kayspongerpc.com to leave the family your thoughts, memories and condolences on the online guestbook.
