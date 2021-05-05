Raymond James Scott
Raymond James Scott (Scottie) passed from this life to be with God on May 3, 2021 in his “second hometown” of Englewood, Florida. Scottie’s first home was his beloved Oquaga Lake in Deposit, New York where he made it his life’s mission to welcome guests to Scott’s Resort for the most important part of their year – family vacation. The resort was in his family for 152 years, and hospitality was in his blood. He made sure his guests were entertained with a rousing game of volleyball, dance lessons, and especially a family show. Scottie would rather dance and sing than almost anything. He shared his passion for fun, music and dance with anyone who would join him, even if they were reluctant at first! At 95 years of age he was still entertaining his neighbors with his harmonica.
Scottie loved America. He served in the Army, trained as a paratrooper, served in the Philippines and in the postwar occupation force in Japan. He never took freedom for granted, always exercised his right to vote, and grumbled while he paid his taxes, in true American tradition.
Scottie is survived by his soulmate and wife of 74 years, Doris. He was a romantic who got to live out his love story. He is also survived by his children and their families, Patty and Gary Holdrege, Peggy and Ron Bowerman, Nancy and Chuck Allen, Linda (Jai) and Jonathan Meyerhoff, son Jimmy, and Jim (his unofficially adopted son) and Dawn Bombard, 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and thousands of guests and entertainers that he considered family.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021 at the Lemon Bay Historical Society Chapel (the Green Street Church), 510 S. Indiana Avenue, Englewood, FL.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Scottie’s memory may be made to the Deposit (NY) Rescue Squad, PO Box 173, Deposit NY 13654.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.