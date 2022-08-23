Rebecca Riley Perdue

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Becca. Rebecca Riley Perdue passed from this life into eternity on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, after a 6-year battle with leukemia. True to her strong spirit, Becca gave us more years than her doctors and medical staff expected and we are forever grateful for each moment.

Becca was born in Fort Myers, Florida, on August 11, 2005, The youngest daughter of Jeremy and Anna Perdue. Rebecca impacted every person she came in contact with; her joy for life was infectious. She loved her family, friends, doctors, and nurses. She enjoyed the Toy Story movies, all things Spiderman, and had a passion for singing. On any given day at any given hour, Becca would be singing her heart out to any song she knew, especially ones that praised Jesus. She lived out the lyrics to one of her favorite songs :


Load entries