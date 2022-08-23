It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Becca. Rebecca Riley Perdue passed from this life into eternity on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, after a 6-year battle with leukemia. True to her strong spirit, Becca gave us more years than her doctors and medical staff expected and we are forever grateful for each moment.
Becca was born in Fort Myers, Florida, on August 11, 2005, The youngest daughter of Jeremy and Anna Perdue. Rebecca impacted every person she came in contact with; her joy for life was infectious. She loved her family, friends, doctors, and nurses. She enjoyed the Toy Story movies, all things Spiderman, and had a passion for singing. On any given day at any given hour, Becca would be singing her heart out to any song she knew, especially ones that praised Jesus. She lived out the lyrics to one of her favorite songs :
Oh, yes I will lift You high in the lowest valley
Yes I will bless Your name
Oh, yes I will sing for joy when my heart is heavy
For all my days, oh yes I will
Rebecca's faith was unwavering and we have comfort knowing she entered Heaven and joined her father, Jeremy who preceded her in death.
Her fighting spirit, humor, and fierce love will be missed by her beloved stepfather Monair Dixon, devoted mother Anna Dixon, and dedicated sister Shelby Perdue. She leaves behind Great Grandparents Athal & Betty Ennen and Jacqueline Schelm, Grandparents Constantin & Deborah Vacopoulos and Winsome Dixon, many aunts, uncles, great-aunts, great-uncles, cousins, and countless friends.
We encourage anyone who loved Becca to join us at 11 a.m., on Saturday, August 27, 2022, as we celebrate her beautiful life at Fort Ogden Baptist Church, 6831 SW Senate St, Arcadia, FL 34269.
In lieu of flowers, please honor Rebecca by making a donation to Golisano Childrens Hospital and or Team Damian.
