Regina Teresa Jones, age 100, of Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte, Fla., died Monday, June 27, 2022 at Harbour Health in Port Charlotte.
Regina was born November 21, 1921, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to the late John F. and Regina E. Gallagher. Regina was a retired Registered Nurse and a graduate of Northeastern Hospital in Philadelphia, Pa., class of 1943. Upon graduation, she joined the U.S. Army Nurse Corps, and served past the end of the war as a Second Lieutenant until mid March of 1946. Returning to civilian life, she continued caring for others as a Registered Nurse until her eventual retirement.
Regina moved to Punta Gorda from Boca Raton, Florida in 1979 with her beloved second husband, Frank A. Jones, and became very involved in the community's activities and organizations. She was a member of the PGI Civic Association, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, benefactor at Florida Southwestern State College (formerly Edison State College), and American Legion Post No. 103, all of Punta Gorda; the Women's Overseas Service League, MOAA, and ROA Chapter 6.
Regina who was preceded in death by her first beloved husband Howard Owens in 1969, and her second beloved husband Frank A. Jones in 1997, is survived by her loving family members, John and Joe Costello, and Nick, Cris, Will, Max, and Joan Nauta.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens cemetery in Punta Gorda.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Florida Southwestern State College Nursing Scholarship, attention of the Senior Director for Development and Major Gifts at 8099 College Parkway, Fort Myers, FL 33919.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.