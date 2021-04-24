Renate H. Raeuftlin
Renate H. Raeuftlin, 72, resident of North Port, Florida, passed away April 12, 2021, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. She was born in Munich, Germany, to August and Sofie Hubrig.
While living in Canada she met her husband, Hans. They later married in Switzerland and gave birth to identical twin girls, Doris and Katharina. The family moved to Nashua, New Hampshire, and later gave birth to their son, Daniel. Renate worked as a CNA for over 20 years in Nashua, New Hampshire. Renate and Hans later retired to North Port, Florida, where she enjoyed looking for alligators and turtles by the waterways. She also loved the beach, bowling, gardening, traveling, seafood and daily trips to Dunkin Donuts.
Renate is survived by her husband of 50 years, Hans; her children, Doris Sousa, Katharina Hill and Daniel Raeuftlin; and her grandchildren, Samantha and Zachary Hill.
Renate will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Services will be private.
