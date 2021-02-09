Renee C. Massolio
Renee C. Massolio, 51, of Punta Gorda, Florida, died peacefully at home on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. Renee was born May 14, 1969, in St. Louis, Missouri and moved to Punta Gorda in 1993 from St. Louis. She was an Advanced Placement Arts teacher at Charlotte High School and a member of the Deep Creek Community Church of Punta Gorda.
Survived by her loving family, her husband, Thomas “Tom” W. Massolio; a daughter, Savannah Nicole Massolio; a son, Austin Thomas Massolio; her parents, Van W. and Donna S. Brock; all of Punta Gorda; sister, Nicole Masterson of Denver, Colorado; and many friends in the Charlotte County Public Schools community.
A Celebration of Life gathering for family and friends will be held Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Gilchrist Park, 400 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda, FL 33950.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the Deep Creek Community Church, 1500 Cooper Street, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 or a favorite charity.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Punta Gorda Chapel.
