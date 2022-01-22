Rev, Robert B. Mattingly, 82, of Port Charlotte, Fla., died peacefully on Friday, January 7, 2022.
Fr. Bob was born on February 11, 1939 and raised in Washington, D.C. He grew up in Northeast D.C., Brookland, within walking distance from Catholic University and the Franciscan Monastery of the Holy Land. Upon graduation, he went to the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University studying electrical engineering and, as a co-op student, he trained at the National Security Agency in Fort Meade, MD. After a conversion experience, Fr. Bob began his studies to become a priest. He has: a BA in Philosophy from Niagara University; a BA in Sacred Theology from St. Mary's Seminary and University; and a Master's Degree in Education with a major in Counseling from Loyola University.
Fr. Bob was ordained and served the church in many roles in Savannah starting in 1968. He became the Pastor of St. James in Savannah from 1977 to 1986. In 1986, Fr. Bob became a Benedictine Monk and served in the Monastery of Our Lady of Guadalupe Pecos, N.M. He served as a member of the retreat team, a faculty member for the School of Spiritual Direction and Coordinator of the School for Spiritual Direction.
In 1990, as an only child, Fr. Bob came to the Venice Diocese to care for his aging parents. He served many roles in the diocese and upon his Father's death took an assignment to St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish in September of 1994. He retired in 2006. In retirement, he helped local parishes and reflected on spiritualities. Bob wrote a book "Letters to Joey" which is a fictional series of letters from a retired priest to his nephew, who is entering the seminary. These letters reflect on experiences Fr. Bob actually had, and he used them to enhance his theories of spirituality and understanding about the nature of a Loving God. Fr. Bob was loved by many, and these words written to him while he was ill described him well: "He was kind and compassionate. He brought out the best in others. He always made room for another's point of view. He was my best friend. (Fr. Bob had a lot of best friends as everyone was special and unique to him.) He will be dearly missed."
Outside of the church, Fr. Bob was always active in sports and loved tennis and hiking. He painted with acrylics and played the guitar. He loved to read and wrote homilies and shared them with friends daily. His favorite pastime was cruising.
A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church on Friday, January 28, 2022, at 11 a.m. A prayer vigil will be held at the Parish Center the night before, on Thursday, January 27, 2022, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., for those would like to come to pray for and share stories about their relationships with Fr. Bob.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church in Port Charlotte, FL.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
