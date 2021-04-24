Richard A. Kenyon
Dr. Richard Kenyon, Dean Emeritus of the Kate Gleason School of Engineering at Rochester Institute of Technology, passed away surrounded by family on April 16, 2021, at his home in Port Charlotte, Florida. His career was dedicated to engineering education and civic service on the international to local levels, from consulting for universities in the U.S., Mexico, Europe and the Middle East, to serving on many federal, state, county and local boards and commissions. He was also a volunteer for the Coast Guard Auxiliary and Rotary. His lifelong love of boating and sailing began with camping and canoe trips in the Adirondack mountains as a teen, during which time he became an Eagle Scout.
During his career as an educator, he served as President of Tri-State University in Angola, Indiana, Dean of the Colleges of Engineering at RIT and Union College, as a professor, department head and associate dean at Clarkson College (now University) and an instructor at Cornell University. He had long associations with the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, the American Society for Engineering Education, the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology and was a professional engineer in New York state. Richard Albert Kenyon was born April 8, 1933, in Syracuse, New York, to Albert Rees Kenyon and Marjorie (Robinson) Kenyon.
He is survived by his three sons, Alan, David and Steven Kenyon, their wives, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. His wife of 46 years, Barbara (Kibbe) Kenyon, predeceased him in 2001. He was remarried to Virginia (Sands) Kenyon, who survives him.
His interests included boating, history, antique guns and travel. In addition to years of sailing with his wife, Barbara, and family throughout the St. Lawrence River, Great Lakes and Florida (including in a wooden boat that he built), he enjoyed many business and pleasure trips to Europe, South America and the Middle East. He received a B.M.E. from Clarkson College of Technology in 1954, a M.S. in thermal engineering from Cornell University in 1956, and a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from Syracuse University in 1965. He was author or co-author of three textbooks and over 40 technical and journal articles. He was named “Engineer of the Year” in 1975 by the Rochester Engineering Society, and helped bring about many innovations at RIT, including Energy House (1977), and the Center for Microelectronics and Computer Engineering (1986), which offered the first such undergraduate degree in the country.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Tidewell Hospice or another charity.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. July 14, 2021, at Church of the Good Shepherd in Punta Gorda, Florida.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.