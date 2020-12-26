Richard A. Schram
Richard (Rick) A. Schram, 81, died Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, after a brief battle with pneumonia from COVID-19. Rick was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He also lived in Huntington, Indiana, where he worked at Shuttleworth, Inc., for more than 20 years. Upon retiring he then moved to Punta Gorda, Florida, in 2001.
Rick lived in the community of Blue Heron Pines, where he was very active in promoting and participating in the community activities. He enjoyed playing golf, bowling, playing cards, and going on cruises. He was a kind and caring person and will be missed by all who know him.
Rick was preceded in death by his first wife, Suzanne; sister, Ruth Myrold; stepson, Robby Black; and niece, Kristin Martens. Survivors include his wife, Patricia (Pat); son, Kevin (Kathie) Schram; daughter, Annette (Scott) Gobrogge; stepson, Mark Black; stepson, Kevin Black; four grandchildren; niece, Karen (Frank) Ross; nephew, Tim (Amy) Ross; and niece, Kari (Paul) White.
Burial will be in Sarasota Veterans Cemetery at a date to be determined.
