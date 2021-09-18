Richard (Dick) T. Kinsman, 91, of Arcadia, Florida, died Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida. Born March 3, 1930, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, he is the son of the late Frank C. and Marie (Gibbons) Kinsman.
He married the love of his life, Bonita (Bonnie) M. VanderWegen on Sept. 29, 1951, in Rice Lake, Wis.
Dick was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire. He took a position as a Wisconsin State trooper and was stationed in Green Bay, Wausau and Rice Lake. He was promoted to sergeant in 1968. He retired in 1979 after 26½ years of service. He relocated to Naples, Florida, and became a real estate broker. He enjoyed his retirement years in Florida and South Carolina, and later returned to Florida in 2002 to Arcadia.
Dick was a Life Member of The Elks Club 2010 of Naples, an Honorary Life Member of the Knights of Columbus 2137 of Rice Lake, Wisconsin, and member of the Wisconsin State Patrol Alumni Association.
Dick is survived by his son, John (Aisha) Kinsman of Cedar Bluff, Alabama; daughter-in-law Michelle (Gregory) Kinsman of Harshaw, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Jennifer, Justine, Matthew, Mollie, Sarah and Sam; and great-grandchildren, Callie and Olivia. Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Frank C. (1968) and Marie (1966) Kinsman; his beloved wife of 24 years, Bonita (Bonnie) Marie (1975); daughter, Jill Marie (1978); son, Gregory Paul (2019); brothers, John F. Kinsman (1945 – P38 Pilot) and Frank C. Kinsman Jr. (2016); and sister, Jeanne M. Finucane (2006).
Dick will be remembered as a generous, kind-hearted father and friend to all who knew him. He enjoyed life and lived it wholeheartedly. We will all cherish our memories of him and will miss him terribly.
Internment: Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
Neptune Society, Fort Myers is entrusted with final care.
