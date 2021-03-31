Richard E. Duggan
Richard E. Duggan of Rotonda West, Florida, passed away at the age of 87, on Friday, March 19, 2021. Dick was the beloved husband of 65 years to Joan (Mullen) Duggan.
Dick graduated from Boston Latin and went on to graduate from Cum Laude from MIT in 1955, with a degree in Construction Engineering. He raised his family in Sudbury, Massachusetts where he was very involved in town politics and coaching youth baseball. He worked on many construction projects in the Boston area, but decided to hang up his hard hat and pursue a career in law in his late 30’s.
He graduated Cum Laude from Suffolk Law School in 1976 and then started his own firm. Dick and Joan moved to Cape Cod in 1986 and spent their semi-retirement sailing and motoring up and down the East Coast with their many friends from the Hyannis Yacht Club. After moving to Florida in 1998, Dick once again became involved in his community, serving on many local boards. They traded in their boat for an RV and traveled throughout the United States with their two dachshunds, Oscar and Mayer. They also enjoyed many cruises to the Caribbean, Alaska, and Europe and spending time with family on Cape Cod in the summer.
He was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Mary (Fahey) Duggan, of Roslindale and his brother Edward Duggan of San Jose, California. He is survived by his wife Joan, his four children, Rick Duggan and his wife Kim of Wilton, New York, Mark Duggan and his wife Debra of Jacksonville, Florida, Nancy Froio and her husband Ralph of Cohasset, Massachusetts, Betsy Brodd and her husband Dave of Centerville, Massachusetts. Dick will be fondly remembered as Papa by his ten grandchildren, Samantha, Jeffrey, Maya, Andrew, Kelly, Michael, Derek, Matthew, Mark, and Donnie. He was also a friend of Bill W. for 52 years.
No services are planned, but a celebration of life will be held later this year.
