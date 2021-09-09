Richard E. Ziegler, Jr. (Ziggy) went on to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 26, 2021, after several months of declining health.
Richard was born on November 20, 1950, in Norfolk, Virginia to Richard and Margaret Ziegler. His family moved to Orlando when his father retired from the US Navy. He attended the University of Central Florida and enlisted in the US Army Reserves. After serving during the Vietnam War he moved to Venice, Fla., where he met the love of his life, Marcia (Lehan) and they married in 1980.
He had a long successful career in the Electrical Wholesale field and was privileged to have made many lifelong friends as a result. Richard loved to fish, golf, and was the king of the grill!
Richard dearly loved The Lord and was a member of the Englewood United Methodist Church where he counted it a privilege to serve in the Emmaus Community and Kairos Prison Ministries.
His memory will be cherished and kept alive by his loving wife Marcia; children Alicia, Honey Marie, Catherine (Bix), Ricky (Ashley), Riley, seven adored grandchildren, his beloved sister, Donna Corson and her husband Bob, whom he loved like a brother, and several nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life will be held at Englewood United Methodist Church on September 16, 2021, at 3 p.m.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.