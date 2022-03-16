Richard Frances Rosic of Punta Gorda, Fla., passed away at his home on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.
Richard was born in Stamford, Conn., on June 9, 1939, to George and Mary (Guinipero) Rosic. He remained in Stamford until 1957 when he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He spent four years serving our country: two on a naval ship and two on an aircraft carrier, both in the Far East. After his discharge, he returned to Stamford and worked as a draftsman for a few years before following his dream to live in a warmer climate. He moved to Southern California where he worked as a product designer, during which time he applied for, and received, his first of several patents. In 1970 he had an idea for an irrigation product and began his own manufacturing firm named Hydro-Rain. Over the next 12 years the company developed into an international firm and employed over 400 people.
Richard loved warm weather and being on the water. He moved from Southern California to Hawaii, where he resided for 10 years, and then to Punta Gorda, Florida where he remained until his death at 82. He enjoyed his lifelong hobby of boating his entire adult life. One of his greatest joys was to race his sailboat across the Pacific Ocean from Los Angeles to Honolulu in the Transpacific Yacht Race, which he did four times with his amazing crew made up of lifelong friends.
He is survived by his sister, Dolores Sghia, niece, Jennifer Sghia-Hughes and husband, Ken and their children Alex and Gabriella, as well as nephew, Kevin Sghia and wife, Patty and their son, Bryan. He leaves behind his longtime friend, Elizabeth Spurgeon, close cousins Ron Tarantino and Wendy Rosic Counts and countless friends from his world travels.
Richard's family would like to thank his good friends George Cook and Mark Sperber for their extra love, support and assistance during his final days.
Richard will be remembered as an esteemed gentleman, gracious host, masterful boat captain and one of the most generous men this world will ever know.
