Richard J. Crowell

Richard Crowell, loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021, in Englewood, Florida, at age 90.
Richard (Dick), spent his retirement years in Englewood after finishing his career at the Wooster Brush Company in Wooster, Ohio. He was an engineer in his early career and remained one in spirit throughout his life. Dick had a lifelong passion for golf, as well as an affinity for physically challenging vacations camping and canoeing. Through it all, Dick faced life with tenacity and humor, and instilled in his children the same humility, devotion to fairness, and respect for others that he lived by himself. He was a kind, generous, quiet person who possessed a dry and observant sense of humor, with a touch of silly.
Dick is survived by his wife of 65 years, Nancy, and their three children and spouses: Steve (Karen), Randy (Becki), and Wendy (Alan), he was also the proud grandfather of Kevin, Danny, Bryan, and Evan. Dick was preceded in death by his brother and sister, Phil and Carolyn, with whom he shared countless childhood adventures and mischief growing up in Wisconsin.
Dick will be sorely missed by his family and all who had the privilege to know him.
A memorial service will be held in Wooster, Ohio, in Summer 2022.
