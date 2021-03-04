Newkirk

Richard J. Newkirk

Richard J. Newkirk, 64 of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away Feb. 28, 2021.

Rick was employed with the City of North Port Utilities Department as Utilities Director for 28 years. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and all who he had the pleasure of working with.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years Karen Newkirk and daughters Breanna & Amy, beloved son of William & Elizabeth Newkirk (deceased), beloved brother of Thomas (Marsha) Newkirk, Billy “BG” (Linda) Newkirk, James (Peggy Sue) Newkirk.

Arrangements made by Baldwin Brothers Funeral and Cremation Society located in Port Charlotte, FL.

