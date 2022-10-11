Richard Joseph Santomauro

Richard Joseph Santomauro, the son of the late Caroline and Anthony Santomauro, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at the age of 74. Richard was born on October 14, 1947 in Montréal, Canada and was raised in Jersey City, New Jersey. As a young man, Richard was known for his sense of humor, brilliant mind, and musical talent, all of which he carried with him into adulthood. Richard also had a keen interest in science and technology, spending many nights building transistor radios (before kits were available) in the basement of his childhood home.

In 1969, Richard married Deborah Pierson, with whom he had two children, Dana DeGraff and Richard Mathew Santomauro. Richard and Deborah later separated and in 1988, Richard married his devoted wife, Joan Santomauro (née Miller). The two married in Kona Village, Hawaii, which ignited Richard's lifelong passion for the islands. He even later named his beloved dog, Haleakala ("Hale"), after the famed volcano in Maui. The couple eventually settled in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania, where they built their dream home in the Pocono Mountains. Richard and Joan had a son of their own, Giles Santomauro, and Richard also became stepfather to Joan's children, Jessica Newman and Rhett Setzer.

