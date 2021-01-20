Klump

Klump

Richard Lee Klump

Richard Lee Klump, age 77, passed away Dec. 31, 2020, at his residence in Woodstock, Georgia. Richard was born March 8, 1943, in West Reading, Pennsylvania, to Alice and Charles Klump.

He graduated from Gov Mifflin High School in West Reading, Pennsylvania, Wesley College Dover, Delaware, Temple University College of Pharmacy Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and his Master’s Degree from Wayne State University Detroit, Michigan. Richard retired from Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte, Florida.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years Nancy, daughters, Stephanie Clatterbaugh (Ron), Julie Hamilton (Scott) and Jill Kirkland (Ryan); grandchildren Rachel and Grayson Clatterbaugh, Ian, Grant, Geo, and Zachary Hamilton, brother Thomas (Elle) of Oregon, and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

