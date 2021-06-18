Richard Peter Cyrgalis Sr., 88, of Englewood, Florida, passed away on June 10, 2021. He was born in Brooklyn, New York, on Nov. 6, 1932, and has been a residence of Englewood since 1997. Richard was in the Army and served in the Korean War from Feb. 18, 1952, to Jan. 26, 1954. He then worked as an accountant for Equitable Life Insurance Company.
He was an active member in the Elks of Englewood, Moose Lodge of Englewood, and the Past Auditor of the Axa-Equitable Southern Region Retirees Club. Richard was also a Grand Commander of the Order of Alhambra of Diego Caravan #255 from 2008 to 2009.
Richard is survived by his daughters, Kathleen Danielczuk (Stanley), Diane Voedisch (Pete), and Deborah Bonnanzio; son, Richard P. Cyrgalis Jr; six cherished grandchildren; and his dear sister, Catherine Farley and her husband Frank formally of Brooklyn. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Anna Marie Cyrgalis; father, Anthony Peter Cyrgalis; mother, Anna Grimila; and brother, James and Anthony.
A funeral service is to be determined. In lieu of flowers please donate to Boys Town in Boys Town, Nebraska, www.boystown.org or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital of Memphis, Tennessee, www.stjude.org.
To send a condolence or share a memory of Richard, please visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
