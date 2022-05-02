Richard Raymond Sensenbrenner, 79, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022. Born September 4, 1942, in Wisconsin. As a child, he was known for a love of nature and wildlife. A graduate of the Layton School of Art, Richard worked as an artist and later founded Sensenbrenner Design Associates.
While in Wisconsin, he developed a love for sailing. He regularly raced his boat, Seagull, including a first-place finish winning the Neenah-Nodaway Yacht Club's Trans-Winnebago Cup. Richard later moved to Englewood, Fla., and gained renown as an artist, primarily painting acrylics of tropical inspiration. He says, "I love nature and the simpler side of things. I have an interest in what was, am drawn to the exotic, and, like so many others, am searching for paradise."
Richard was predeceased by his parents, Raymond and Margaret, and grandchildren Jason and Tyler. He leaves behind his brother, James; sister, MaryJo; children, Richard, Jeffrey, Scott, Kevin, and Jill; as well as grandchildren Aaron, Brooklyn, Hudson, Kaitlin, Kelsey, Nolan, Payton, Presley, Ryan, Sarah, Zachary; great-grandchildren, Brianna, Matthew, William; and a bird named Nacho.
A memorial will be held at St. Raphael in Englewood, on May 2, 2022.
Instead of flowers, donations may be directed to Mote Marine.
Farley Funeral Home in Venice is handling the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
