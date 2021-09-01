We celebrate the life of Richard “Rich” Douglas Mastin, a resident of North Port, Fla., born June 14th, 1953 in New Castle, Indiana. He passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 12th, 2021 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital from a heart attack resulting from complications of the coronavirus.
Rich will eternally be known as a child of God. Rich grew up surrounded by a large close-knit family. He graduated from New Castle High School (Class of 1971) and with great dedication, served his country by voluntarily joining the US Air Force. Rich married his high school sweetheart and soulmate, Cheryl Elaine Brooks on July 1st, 1972. Rich and Cheryl just recently celebrated 49 years of blissful marriage.
Rich was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, neighbor and volunteer within his community and church. He found his true happiness being around family and friends and would bring the brightest light into any room with his infectious laugh, his sense of humor, and having never met a stranger. He dedicated over 15 years to his community by coaching and umpiring the younger generation of the North Port Little League program.
Rich enjoyed fishing, golfing and loved to travel back to New Castle to visit family and friends. He lived his life leading by example and instilling Christian values to his family. He was the definition of what a good man should be. Rich loved working as a maintenance and repairman in the manufacturing industry. He enjoyed tinkering around with anything mechanical and he could fix just about anything. He especially enjoyed donating his time at church fixing and repairing anything.
Rich is survived by his wife Cheryl, his oldest son Brent and granddaughter Haley of Palm Harbor, Florida, his youngest son Brian, of North Port, Florida. Also surviving a brother John D. (Sonja) Mastin of Scottsburg, Indiana, sister Judy Mastin Letsinger, of Port Orange, Florida, sisters-in-law Cindy Lumpkin of Sycamore, Illinois, and Rose Brooks of Port Charlotte, Florida. Aunts Alice Mastin, Norma (Sterlie) Dishman, Elsie Mastin, Libby Mastin, and Rose Mary Mastin all of New Castle, Indiana, as well as a number of nephews, nieces and cousins.
Rich was preceded in death by his father John W. Mastin, mother Viola (Vi) Amburgey Mastin, and daughter-in-law, who he considered a daughter of his own, Charity Whobrey Mastin (wife of Brent and mother of Haley) and brother-in-law Jack R. (husband of Rose) Brooks, as well as several Aunts and Uncles.
Tragically, Rich’s brother-in-law, Lowell Lumpkin passed away from complications of the coronavirus ten days after Rich’s passing, while he and wife Cindy were visiting from Sycamore, Illinois.
Rich’s final resting place will be at the Sarasota National Military Cemetery with honors. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
