Colonel Richard Stanton Bassett, Retired U.S. Army, a 26-year veteran passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022, with his wife Cynthia and daughter Debra by his side.
Rick was born October 10, 1944, in New Rochelle New York to Horace J. Bassett and Mary Margaret McPhee Bassett. He attended New Mamaroneck High School class of 1963 was inducted into the school's baseball Hall of Fame. After high school he received his master's degree from the University of Miami where he served in the ROTC Program, was a two-term treasurer for Kappa Sigma and won the prestigious "Man of the Year" award in 1967.
While serving his country he was awarded the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal w/ Bronze Star Service Star, two Vietnam Service Medals, Army Service Ribbon, three Overseas Service Medals, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation. Upon leaving the service, he and Cindi retired to North Port Florida, where he worked part time at Riverwood Country Club, was a Customer Service Representative at Liberty and SunTrust banks and Financial Officer for American Legion Post 254. He loved golf, baseball, hockey and football cheering for the Mets, Rangers and Giants and spending time at Cool Today Park watching up and coming baseball stars.
He is survived by his wife Cynthia Portch Bassett, sons Richard (Michelle) Bassett of Spring Texas, Robert (Nicole) Bassett of Magnolia Texas, daughter Debra (Rick) Alford of Panama City Beach Florida and son Franklin Thompson of New Market Virginia, as well as five grandchildren and six great grandchildren, sister Linda Castagna of North Port Florida, brothers James Bassett of Madison Georgia and Bobby Bassett of Naples Florida, along with many nieces and nephews. A special mention to his nephew Gil (Madelyn) Castagna of Rye New York and deputy daughter Lisa Ross of Odenton Maryland for their support. Rick was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider a donation in Richard's honor to either the Wounded Warrior Project or North Port Fire Rescue, 4980 City Center Boulevard, North Port, Florida 34286.
A Mass will be held at San Pedro's Catholic Church in North Port on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery on a date TBA.
