Colonel Richard Stanton Bassett, Retired U.S. Army, a 26-year veteran passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022, with his wife Cynthia and daughter Debra by his side.

Rick was born October 10, 1944, in New Rochelle New York to Horace J. Bassett and Mary Margaret McPhee Bassett. He attended New Mamaroneck High School class of 1963 was inducted into the school's baseball Hall of Fame. After high school he received his master's degree from the University of Miami where he served in the ROTC Program, was a two-term treasurer for Kappa Sigma and won the prestigious "Man of the Year" award in 1967.


