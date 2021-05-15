Rita Dawn (Fancher) Fendick
On April 7, 2021, at UHS Wilson Memorial Medical Center, Johnson City, NY, the angels came and escorted Rita Dawn (Fancher) Fendick, 83, of Punta Gorda, FL, to heaven to be with the Almighty Father and loved ones. Her husband and son Matthew were by her side. From home, Rita’s children, grandchildren, other family members, and friends prayed for her and kept her close to their hearts.
Rita was born and raised in Johnson City, NY. She is predeceased by her parents Richard A. and Christine M. (Csernansky) Fancher and siblings Howard, Edward, Mrs. Evaline Kozak, Mrs. Gladys Roman, Richard, and Mrs. Shirley Potter.
Rita is survived by Alfred Fendick, her loving husband and best friend of 66 years. Their five children: Dawn (Brian) Phoenix, NY; Mark (Robin) Fendick, NY; Richard Fendick, NY; Alfred (Susan McCoy Johnston, fiancé) Fendick Jr., FL, and Matthew (Jodi) Fendick, NY. Ten grandchildren: Timothy (Sandy Plute, fiancé) Phoenix, CA; Richard (Jennifer) Phoenix, PA; Randy Fendick, FL; Adam (Katie) Phoenix, NY; Tiffany (Nate Williams) Fendick, FL; Cayla (Joseph) Gonzalez, NY; Joshua Fendick, NY; Sydney Fendick, NY; Jake Fendick, NY; and Colby Fendick, NY. Seven great-grandchildren: Nina and Thaddeus Phoenix, PA; Gabriel and Julian Gonzalez, NY; Kayden Williams, FL; James and Jonathan Phoenix, NY; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends she held close to her heart.
Gone but not forgotten, although we are apart your Spirit lives within us, F’OREVER in our hearts. Our family extends a heartfelt thank you to all of Rita’s health care providers for their compassionate care and support during her journey with dementia and her short illness.
A Memorial Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at St. James Church, 147 Main St., Johnson City, NY. Service may be viewed online at https:/livestream.com/stjamesjc. Burial will be private. Services provided by J. F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc.
