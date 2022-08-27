Robert Alan Zimmerman, of Englewood, FL, formerly of Pittsburgh, Pa., died Thursday, August 25, 2022.
Robert was born February 21, 1927 in Timblin, Jefferson County, Pa., to the late Leo W. Zimmerman and Katherine (Zapp) Zimmerman.
He was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 60 years, Miriam Ruth Orr, his brother Leo Wrye Zimmerman, and his son-in-law, Innocenzo Mauro.
After serving statewide in the US Army, Robert attended the University of Louisville and the Purdue University to complete his degree in electrical engineering. Westinghouse Electric hired the young engineer and he moved to Pittsburgh to begin working in the East Pittsburgh facility, where he met Miriam. Working for Westinghouse for 33 years, Robert moved up the corporate ladder and retired as Director of Strategic Planning in 1982, He was then asked to become an adjunct professor at the Graduate School of Industrial Administration at CMU, where he taught for 8 years. In 1990 he was honored to be the commencement speaker at the GSIA graduation. Roberts's lifelong passion was the game of golf, having been a member in the early 1950's at Oakmont Country Club and later at Churchill Valley Country Club.
Robert is survived by his three daughters; Robin L Mauro, Karen S. Zimmerman and her husband Keith B. Holdsworth and Betsy A. Zimmerman and her husband, Glenn S. Sinko and his grandchildren; Anthony C. Mauro, Michael J. Mauro, Matthew G. Sinko and Michael R. Sinko and his wife Kristy Xu.
Funeral Services will be private
Alzheimer's and dementia have had devastating impacts on the family and contributions to fight these diseases would be truly appreciated.
Alzheimer's association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
