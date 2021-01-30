Robert and Lucy McGuiness
It is with great sadness and very heavy hearts that the family of Robert and Lucy McGuiness of Venice, Florida (formerly of Chicopee and Holyoke, Massachusetts), announce their passing, just days apart from complications of COVID-19. Robert, 93, passed away on Jan. 19, 2021, and his wife Lucy, 89, on Jan. 22, 2021. They were married on June 26, 1954, and celebrated over 66 years of marriage in which they were inseparable.
Bob, as he was known to his family and friends, was the son of the late Robert and Bessie McGuiness, of Holyoke. He was a graduate of Westfield State University, where he earned his master’s degree in occupational education. As an original faculty member, he was a professor of Heat & Power Technology at Springfield Technical Community College from 1967 to his retirement in 1990. He was a life member of the Holyoke Lodge of Elks 902. He was also a member of the Massachusetts Retired State Employee Association and the Massachusetts Teachers Association. His favorite pastime was golfing with his friends, be it in Holyoke, Cape Cod or Florida. He also liked a good game of Pitch and watching the Boston Red Sox or the Tampa Bay Rays.
Lucy was the daughter of the late Paul and Yvonne Clement, also of Holyoke. She was employed as an executive secretary at American Pad & Paper Co. for many years. She loved Cape Cod and enjoyed spending time at Sea Street Beach with her friends and daughters. In Florida, she was very active in the Harbor Isles community, where she enjoyed the chorus, holiday decorating, serving at the pancake breakfasts and bocce. Together, she and Bob were members of the Harbor Isles Community Association in Venice and faithful parishioners of San Pedro Catholic Church in North Port.
They raised their family in Chicopee and spent every summer on Cape Cod, where they had many friends and created many memories for their family.
They are survived by their two daughters, Kathleen Klug and her husband John, of Shelton, Connecticut; Gail McGrath and her husband Rich of Easton, Massachusetts. They were blessed with five grandchildren, Timothy Klug and his wife Pamela, Michael Klug, and Shaun, Ryan and Cameron McGrath.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a date yet to be determined. At Bob and Lucy’s request, memorial donations may be made to Springfield Technical Community College at https://www.stcc.edu/give/ or San Pedro Catholic Church, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port, FL 34287.
