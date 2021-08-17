Robert Arlin Brown, 74, of Port Charlotte, Florida, died of complications related to COVID on Friday, August 13, 2021.
Robert was born in Cincinnati, Ohio. He graduated from North College Hill High School and received his BS at Miami of Ohio University in Oxford Ohio. He played baseball shortstop in high school and college. He received his MA from California State University, Long Beach and his PhD from Ohio University.
Robert was a Speech/Language Pathologist who specialized in stroke and head trauma rehabilitation. He was one of the first therapists in the Port Charlotte area, establishing the Speech Department at St. Joseph’s Hospital in 1976. His various companies provided Speech, Physical, and Occupational Therapy to hospitals and nursing homes in the area. Robert was always interested in studying the latest research. He had a supportive approach to his therapy. He was a thinker and philosopher.
Robert married Joan Manthei in September of 1972. They were married 47 years. They had four children, Amanda (Lenny) Moniz, Nicholas Brown, Lindsay (Matthew) Wetzel, and Meredith (Oscar) Peguero. Robert’s joy in life were his eight grandchildren Kate, Elle, and Jane Moniz; Bailey Brown; Willa, Clark, and Oliver Wetzel; and Cali Peguero.
Robert was above all else a fisherman, catching fish when no one else was even getting a bite. He enjoyed nature, cooking ribs and salmon for his family, and playing cards.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents Harold Irwin Brown and Margaret Marie Irvin Brown. He has a surviving brother Roger Brown.
The family wishes to thank the caring ICU doctors, nurses, and respiratory staff at Fawcett Memorial Hospital.
Final arrangements are being made by the Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.