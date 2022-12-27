Robert August Kyff, Sr.

Robert "Bob" August Kyff Sr. passed peacefully with his children Robert August Kyff, Jr. and Marion Kyff Dodd by his side on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 in Englewood, Florida. Bob was born in Dobbs Ferry, New York on September 19, 1943 to John Leonard Kyff and Marion Seitz Kyff, and settled in Waverly and New Johnsonville, Tennessee before ultimately relocating to Englewood, Florida.
A graduate of Hackley School, Bob went on to earn a degree in Psychology from Tulane University before pursuing a Master of Science in Chemical Engineering at North Carolina State University. He started his career at IBM in Colchester, Vermont where Bob, with his young family, skied and hiked in the Vermont mountains, raised chinchillas, ice fished on Lake Champlain and enjoyed the Vermont snow.
Bob's career then took his family to the rural countryside in Tennessee where he worked for Dupont as a lab supervisor. His interest of science and love for nature led him down a number of interesting paths. One of his more energetic efforts was to build a house on his beloved 50 acres in the woods, off the grid, where he felled the trees and brought in portable milling equipment. He built a wood drying kiln and a very early solar and battery system for power.
An avid hobbyist, Bob pursued interests from raising cows and chickens to bird watching, canoeing down the numerous rivers in Tennessee, photography and fishing. Bob enjoyed a scotch with his friends. He also loved his Honda Goldwing motorcycle and took it on an extended trip out west. Despite being born in an urban setting, Bob, as a child, was introduced to the Atlantic Ocean at his grandparents' summer home on Silver Sands Beach in Milford, Connecticut . The house became a family gathering spot for many generations and created many lasting fond memories. It also instigated his love for sailing that led to him sailing for Tulane University.
In addition to his children, Bob is survived by his first wife and mother of his children Elizabeth Dabney Mabry Wise, sister Susan M. Hess, brother-in-law Gregory P. Hess, son-in-law Steven Dodd, grandsons Spencer Dodd, Avery Dodd, Wyatt Dodd, sister-in-law Elke Kyff, a niece and numerous nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his brother John Kyff of Culpepper, VA. A private remembrance will be held at a future date for the family.
