Robert August Kyff, Sr.

Robert "Bob" August Kyff Sr. passed peacefully with his children Robert August Kyff, Jr. and Marion Kyff Dodd by his side on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 in Englewood, Florida. Bob was born in Dobbs Ferry, New York on September 19, 1943 to John Leonard Kyff and Marion Seitz Kyff, and settled in Waverly and New Johnsonville, Tennessee before ultimately relocating to Englewood, Florida.

A graduate of Hackley School, Bob went on to earn a degree in Psychology from Tulane University before pursuing a Master of Science in Chemical Engineering at North Carolina State University. He started his career at IBM in Colchester, Vermont where Bob, with his young family, skied and hiked in the Vermont mountains, raised chinchillas, ice fished on Lake Champlain and enjoyed the Vermont snow.


