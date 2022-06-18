Robert "Bob" Carlson

Robert Carlson, 79, of Punta Gorda, Fla., joined his loving wife Daral "Jinx" Carlson in eternal happiness in heaven on Friday, May 6, 2022.
Bob was born in Chicago, Ill., on August 18, 1942. He and Jinx became friends in sixth grade and made their journey through life official on July 25, 1964. Bob obtained his teaching degree from Governor's State University and his masters in education from the National College of Education. During Bob's lengthy career in education he was a science teacher, wrestling coach, dean of students, and principal. Bob enjoyed working on cars, snowmobiling, and boating.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife Jinx (DeNormandie) Carlson and his parents, Marshall and Margaret Carlson. He is survived by his daughter Bahne (Todd) Klietz and their children Krystal, Kirsten, and Kara; and his son Robert (Cathy) Carlson, Jr. and their children Jennifer, Amanda, and Brian. He is survived by his younger brother Richard (Bonny) Carlson.
Bob is remembered for his willingness to lend a helping hand, taking care of his family, and telling stories of past adventures.
A combined ceremony to celebrate Bob and Jinx's wonderful life will be held at First Methodist Church in Punta Gorda, on June 25, 2022 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Tidewell Hospice in Bob's name.
