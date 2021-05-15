Robert “Bob” Charles Stern Sr., was born in Jersey City, New Jersey, in 1944 and died on May 5, 2021, in Englewood, Florida.
He was the second of three children born to Charles and Helen Stern. He grew up in Secaucus, New Jersey, and served in the U.S. Army for four years as a lineman in White Sands, New Mexico, and later in Karlsruhe, Germany. Bob married Dolores in 1966 and they resided in Milton, New Jersey, before moving with their two small children, Robert and Denise, to Englewood, Florida, in 1969. Bob owned and operated Stern’s Auto Service and Tire Center in Englewood for 46 years. Throughout his life he was a proud member of the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary, Jaycees, Sportsman Club, Moose, American Legion, Elks, and VFW.
Bob was an avid sportsman and enjoyed duck hunting and fishing at Lake Okeechobee during the 1970s and 1980s. He enjoyed golfing and coordinating the Tuesday night Weenie League as well as numerous charitable golf tournaments. In recent years he spent his time taking day cruises and offshore fishing trips aboard his boat the RobBob. Bob was an integral member of the Englewood community and will be missed by many.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Dolores; and their children, Robert, Jr. of Englewood, and Denise Marks of Osprey, Florida; Robert’s wife, LeAnn and their children, Robert, III and Sarah; Denise’s husband, Robert “Bob” and their daughter, Hannah.
A celebration of his life will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 30, 2021, at the Englewood Elks Lodge.
