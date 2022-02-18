It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Robert (Bob) Francis Megow, at the age of 74, in his home in Punta Gorda, Fla., on Friday, February 11, 2022.
Robert was born in Boston, Massachusetts to his mother, Rita Megow Huber and father, Leo Megow. Robert attended Quincy High School and graduated in 1965. Robert enlisted in the United States Army and served his country as an Army Specialist Paratrooper in the Vietnam War from 1968 until he honorably left the service in 1972. Robert then moved back to Massachusetts where he met his beloved wife, Nancy Megow.
Robert and Nancy opened several restaurants and sub shops, where they passionately cooked for their patrons. Robert always loved his cats, to name a few Spooky and Frankie. In his off time, Robert enjoyed relaxing by his pool and playing craps and cards with friends. Robert will be remembered as the humorous, loving, and protecting man he was. His love for family was tangibly strong.
Robert was preceded in death by his mother, Rita Megow Huber; father, Leo Megow; wife, Nancy Megow; and brother-in-law, Dennis Weron. Robert is survived by sister, Maureen Weron; sister, Rita Curtis; nephew, Dennis Scott Weron; niece, Erika Weron; great-nephew, Colby Weron; and great-nephews, Dominic Fuentes and Vincent Fuentes.
Robert Megow's visitation will be Sunday, February 20, 2022, from 11-12 p.m., with a memorial service to begin at 12 p.m., at Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home; 635 E. Marion Ave, Punta Gorda, FL 33950. Following the memorial service, there will be a celebration of life for Robert at his community club house from 1:30-4 p.m. There will be food and beverages provided. The address is 3760 Tripoli Blvd. Punta Gorda FL 33950.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Roberts's memory to the Wounded Warriors Foundation.
