It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Robert “Bobby” Bombardieri, 72, of Rotonda West, Florida, and formerly of Dracut, Massachusetts, on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. He was the beloved husband and best friend of 51 years of Pamela A. Bombardieri.
Bobby was born on April 1 1949, in Boston, Massachusetts, the son of the late Mary and Anthony Bombardieri. Bobby graduated from English High School and Lowell Technological Institute. He began his career as sales manager for A&W Electronics in Medford, Massachusetts. Bobby subsequently pursued a career as CEO of B&T Express Inc., processing car registrations for many car dealerships in the Boston area. His first retirement was to South Kingstown, Rhode Island, where he treasured his time spent with Pam boating and fishing in their Glacier Bay catamaran. They moved to Florida to extend the boating season. But Bobby could not sit still for long and he began a new career as a general contractor, learning the business under the tutelage of Pat Bourgeois before starting Bob Bombardieri & Associates Inc.
Bobby lived life by the motto “Semper Familia.” His family (he considers many friends family) was everything to him. He got such a thrill by contacting people he had lost touch with, picking things up where they left off. Bobby’s generosity touched the lives of many close friends and family who had the privilege of knowing him.
Services: It being Bobby’s request, there will not be any calling hours, and his burial will be at a later date in Massachusetts.
