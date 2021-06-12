Robert (Bobby) Vitzthum

Robert (Bobby) Vitzthum 

Robert (Bobby) Vitzthum of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, passed away June 1, 2021, in Port Charlotte, Florida.

He was 54 years old. He is the husband of 13 years to Kathy Starke and a loving stepfather to Max Starke. Christian was like a second son.

Bobby retired from the Philadelphia Fire Department and was also a Navy veteran. Bobby loved sports football, NASCAR and hockey.

He would help the neighbors here in Florida because he would say they are elderly someone should do it. But really, he loved talking with them, usually vets.

He loved our dogs Daisy, Oliver and Mia.

There will be a memorial at 11 a.m. June 19, 2021, at Edgewater Church in Port Charlotte.

In lieu of flowers you can donate to Edgewater Church in Bobby’s name.

Load entries