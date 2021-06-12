Robert (Bobby) Vitzthum of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, passed away June 1, 2021, in Port Charlotte, Florida.
He was 54 years old. He is the husband of 13 years to Kathy Starke and a loving stepfather to Max Starke. Christian was like a second son.
Bobby retired from the Philadelphia Fire Department and was also a Navy veteran. Bobby loved sports football, NASCAR and hockey.
He would help the neighbors here in Florida because he would say they are elderly someone should do it. But really, he loved talking with them, usually vets.
He loved our dogs Daisy, Oliver and Mia.
There will be a memorial at 11 a.m. June 19, 2021, at Edgewater Church in Port Charlotte.
In lieu of flowers you can donate to Edgewater Church in Bobby’s name.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.