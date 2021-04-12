Robert Bruner
Robert (Bob) Bruner, 83, passed away on April 10, 2021 at Bayfront Hospital in Port Charlotte, Florida. The funeral will take place Wednesday, April 14, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Johnson-Taylor Funeral Home.
Robert was born on July 22, 1937, in Detroit, Michigan to William and Maude Bruner. He served his country for four years in the Navy and was a proud Veteran. Robert and his wife, Connie, have been residents of Punta Gorda for nearly 30 years and have been married for almost 65 years. He was a loving father and grandfather and loved to spend time with his family and friends. Robert enjoyed fishing and golfing and was known for his easy-going attitude and big smile.
Robert is survived by his wife Connie; son Bob; daughters Jean and Julie, 10 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Bill Bruner.
To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Robert, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com.
