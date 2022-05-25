Robert Clinton Beauchamp, 74, of Port Charlotte, Fla., died Friday, May 20, 2022, at HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, Port Charlotte.
Robert was born December 24, 1947 in Louisville, Ky., to the late Harry Edward and Martha Louise (Sherman) Beauchamp. Robert was a retired Critical Care Nurse and Consultant for the DOE on NBC medical response with Oak Ridge Associated Universities Radiation Assistance Center and Training Site (REAC/TS), Oak Ridge, Tenn. He returned to Port Charlotte in 2016 having previously lived here in 1993-2000.
He loved God, his family, his friends, martial arts, sailing and fishing. He held an eighth-degree black belt in Taekwondo, establishing schools in West Virginia, Tenn., and Florida, and the legacy of his teaching and mentorship will be remembered for many years to come.
He is survived by his loving family: his wife, Sallie K. Beauchamp of Port Charlotte; two sons, Timothy Beauchamp of Knoxville, Tenn., and Maj. Clinton Beauchamp and his wife Rebecca Harper Beauchamp of Sumter, S.C.; a sister, Harriet Maureen Beauchamp of Milwaukie, Ore.; and a brother, Grant Beauchamp of Narvon, Pa.
Memorial services celebrating Robert's life will be held Saturday 11 a.m., Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Roberson Funeral Home Chapel, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948
Memorial contributions may be made to the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition, 1476 Kennesaw Street, Port Charlotte, FL 33948. Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
