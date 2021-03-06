Robert E. Katilus
Robert E. Katilus, of Port Charlotte, Florida, formally of South Buffalo, New York, passed away March 2, 2021. Bob served in the U.S. Army, 1st AIR CAV during Vietnam, receiving the Purple Heart and many more accommodations, too many to mention. He was a lifelong contractor and retired as a building inspector with the city of Buffalo. Bob was also an avid golfer, loved baseball, was a supporter of the Buffalo Bisons and recently the Charlotte Stone Crabs and Tampa Bay Rays.
Bob has made and kept many loved friends, some since childhood and others throughout his life. Thank you to all of you.
Bob is survived by his beloved wife, Danielle (Jennings), for over 50 years. He has three children: Robert E., Jr. (Brianne) (grandchildren Cameron, Eliana); Craig D. (Shea) (grandchildren Gavin, Brayden); Kimberly Hedayat (Sassan) (grandchildren Mason, Madison).
Bob is also survived by his sister, Susan Katilus; and brother, Michael Katilus (Cheryl); and sisters-in-law Carol Wiles (Paul, deceased), Gwen (John) Sniderhan, Cheryl Hosking (Paul, deceased), and deceased Jacqueline Bonner Ferguson. Respected and loved by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents, Walter and Lena (Damico).
Arrangements will be made at a later time at the family’s convenience. To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Bob, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation.
