Robert E. Page

On Sunday, June 19, 2022, our merciful LORD took Robert E. "Bob" Page, 89, to spend eternity with him.
Born in Toledo, Ohio, he was preceded in death by his parents Leslie and Lucinda Page. Beloved husband of Kathy. Loving father of Leslie (Leslie) Page and Mark Page. Cherished stepfather of Ray (Mia) Leber, Karen (Chuck) Clow and Sharon Burnham. Beloved grandfather of Kayte (Phil), Danny (Michele), Katie (Jarryd), Chas, Steven and Katherine. Proud great-grandfather of nine.
Bob was a third-generation railroad man who started working full-time at the age of 16 while completing High School. After graduation at the age of 18, he joined the US Navy and served for four years, primarily as a Navigator and Technician on flights bringing supplies into Cuba. Following his tour of duty, he returned to the Chesapeake & Ohio Railroad, working his way through the system to become Division Manager of the Chicago and Midwest area office for the CSX conglomerate. It was during his years in Chicago that he met and married Kathy, and they had 41 wonderful years together.
After retiring at the age of 55, Bob and Kathy moved to rural Land O' Lakes, WI, where they enjoyed recreational activities and Bob served as President of the Fish & Game Club and President of the Homeowners Lake Association for Big Portage Lake. After 12 years, they settled in Punta Gorda, FL, where they joined the Yacht Club and Bob served as Head Elder for a Lutheran Church for 10 years. We remember Bob as a loyal, kind and dependable but unassuming man who loved the LORD, his country, his family and his friends. Although a quiet man, he was very social and loved playing the card game of Hand and Foot with his many friends.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the Lutheran Church of the Cross, 2300 Luther Road in Port Charlotte, and will be streamed on YouTube and Facebook.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Lutheran Church of the Cross or a charity of your choice.
