Robert Iadarola, 78, of Port Charlotte, Florida died Monday, May 9, 2022 at HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, Port Charlotte.
Robert was born in Manhattan, New York City, New York on July 17, 1943 to the late John and Frances (Streppone) Iadarola. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. Robert served as fireman for the City of Englewood, New Jersey for twenty-five years until he retired. He was member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion in New Jersey. Robert moved to Florida in 1994 from Tenafly, New Jersey.
Survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Karen A. (Gill) Iadarola and a brother, John Iadarola both of Port Charlotte; and many nieces and nephews; He will be missed, but not forgotten by his many family members and friends.
Visitation for family and friends will be held Wednesday, May 11, 2022 from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at Roberson Funeral Home, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, Florida followed by a Catholic Prayer Service at 6:00 P.M.
Interment and military honors by a U.S. Army Honor Guard will be held Wednesday 11:30 AM, May 18, 2022 at Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota, Florida.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Vietnam Veterans of America www.vva.org Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.