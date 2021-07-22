Robert J. Cyr Sr., 92, passed away July 11, 2021. He was born July 16, 1928, in Rumford, Maine.

Robert enjoyed bowling and earned an induction into the Greater Portland Bowling Hall of Fame.

After his retirement in 1990 from Portland Lithograph, Robert moved to Punta Gorda, Florida.

He is survived by six children, two grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

